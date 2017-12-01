Governor takes LGBT rights battle to state Supreme Court

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's governor is going to the state's Supreme Court in hopes of reviving his executive order aimed at protecting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in state government.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, issued an order in April 2016 banning discrimination in state government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry challenged the order.

A state district judge and a state appeal court have agreed that the order was an unconstitutional attempt to expand state law.

On Friday, Edwards' office released a copy of its appeal to the state Supreme Court in New Orleans.

Edwards' lawyers argue that the executive order is not a law, but an executive branch policy that Edwards has the authority to set.