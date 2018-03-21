Governor sends troopers to Florida school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott has ordered the state's highway patrol to station eight troopers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to bolster security at the site of last month's massacre.

Scott's office said Wednesday that the troopers will arrive Thursday morning at the Broward County school where 14 students and three staff members were gunned down Feb. 14.

The school already has additional security but this week the brother of the accused gunman, Nikolas Cruz, was found on campus on Monday and arrested for trespassing. He remains held on $500,000 bond. On Tuesday, two students were arrested for having knives on campus and a third was being evaluated after making online threats.