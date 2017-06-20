Governor's office preparing for potential impact of Tropical Storm Cindy

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards received the latest update on Tropical Storm Cindy, which poses a significant threat of heavy rain and flash flooding to South Louisiana.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is currently being staffed around the clock and is coordinating with state agencies, parish officials and first responders who are putting resources in place for citizens who may need assistance.

“Flash flooding continues to be the biggest concern in our discussion with local emergency managers and the National Weather Service,” GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom said. “Some of the projections and possible rainfall totals are the highest we’ve seen since the 2016 August flooding."

State and parish governments have mobilized various agencies to provide resources when and if needed. The Louisiana National Guard has moved high water vehicles and helicopters into areas that could potentially flood. FEMA is moving 125,000 meals and 200,000 liters of water into the state and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is prepared to support any requests from the affected parishes.

State officials strongly encourage individuals to avoid attempting to cross high water in vehicles.

GOHSEP is operating 24 hours a day and has also developed an emergency tool kit to help all citizens get prepared. Visit GetAGamePlan.org for more information.

