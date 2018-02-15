Governor orders flags at half-staff Monday in wake of deadly Florida shooting

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Monday in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida.

Governor Edwards made the announcement Thursday evening, saying that flags at all public buildings and grounds across Louisiana will be flown at half-staff Feb. 19 to honor the 17 students and faculty members killed in the shooting in Parkland, Florida Wednesday.

“My heart is heavy for those who have lost children and loved ones, and I am hopeful that they may find peace during this time of grief. I pray that the injured may make a quick recovery,” Gov. Edwards said.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Monday.