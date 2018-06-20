79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor: National Guard team to remain at border despite 'ill-conceived' family separation policy

56 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 June 20, 2018 12:20 PM June 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will keep its National Guard air support team on the Texas border, even as he criticized the Trump administration for separating families who cross into the United States illegally.

Louisiana has a three-person National Guard team and one helicopter on the border.

In a statement Wednesday, Edwards said they will remain there until mid-July as planned. He described it as Louisiana's longstanding practice of providing assistance to neighboring states when requested.

The Democratic governor says Louisiana's National Guard crew "plays no role, direct or indirect, in the ill-conceived policy of separating families."

Edwards described himself as "deeply disturbed" by the Trump administration's decision to separate families apprehended at the border, a policy which has drawn widespread condemnation. The governor called it an "unconscionable practice."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days