Governor names new leader for wildlife and fisheries agency

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has named a new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries after its former leader resigned abruptly, calling the department "a troubled state agency."



Edwards on Friday announced that State Rep. Jack Montoucet will be the agency's new secretary effective Jan. 16, replacing Charlie Melancon.



Earlier this month, Melancon said that some people in his office were sabotaging recovery efforts from the Gulf oil spill, and that he would resign Dec. 31.



A November audit report raised questions about missing property and millions of dollars in agency spending. For instance, according to the audit, oil spill recovery money intended for fish testing was used for unnecessary iPads, cameras, boats and now-missing fishing equipment.



Montoucet, a Democrat, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2008.