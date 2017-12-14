Governor establishes council to oversee progress in criminal justice reform

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has created an oversight council to track the progress of sweeping criminal justice reform legislation that was put into effect earlier this year.

Just last month, a bi-partisan effort for criminal justice reform in Louisiana facilitated the release of about 2,000 inmates from prisons across the state.

According to the governor's office, the Governor's Justice Implementation Oversight Council will be composed of 11 members including representatives of criminal justice agencies and legislators, designated by the governor.

Track and advise the Louisiana Dept. Corrections (LDOC) and other relevant state and local agencies on the implementation of policy changes required by the Justice Reinvestment legislation.

Engage criminal justice stakeholders to promote cross-agency, cross-sector communication and problem-solving.

Receive and review performance metric data and make recommendations based on that data to further safely reduce the prison population.

Make recommendations on the best uses for reinvestment dollars and monitor the use of those dollars.





Publish an annual report on the implementation progress, performance metrics, recommendations and other relevant task force activities.

The Council will also be required to submit an annual report to the governor by December 31, 2018, and each subsequent year, outlining the review of the Justice Reinvestment Implementation plan created by LDOC.