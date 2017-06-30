Governor Edwards vetoes OLOL Mid City clinic funding

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed $12.5 million in funding for a planed urgent care center and clinic in Mid City.

The funding was originally part of the state's construction budget for the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center's planned clinic and urgent care. In a veto message, Edwards said he used his line-item veto to strike $77 million in proposed projects.

The funding for the medical center would have paid for planning and construction of the clinic, according to Business Report.

Edwards vetoed 36 projects from the bill, saying the state could not afford all the projects.

"In an effort to establish realistic expectations given the state's limited bond capacity, I have vetoed items from this bill totaling ($77M)," Edwards said.