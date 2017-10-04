Latest Weather Blog
Governor Edwards tweets 'stay informed' as forecasters eye tropical disturbance
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards said residents need to stay informed as forecasts suggest tropical development could move into the Gulf of Mexico.
At the time of this post, the disturbance is located in the Caribbean Sea near Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama.
The National Hurricane Center predicts the disturbance has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days, and a 70 percent chance of development in the next five days.
Forecasts suggest if a tropical cyclone were to develop, it could enter into the Gulf of Mexico. A cone of uncertainty predicts a potential tropical cyclone could follow a path anywhere between Texas and the Florida panhandle.
Now high chance of development for Invest https://twitter.com/hashtag/90L?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#90L, could move into the southern Gulf so monitor forecasts from https://twitter.com/WBRZweather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WBRZweather, https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHC_Atlantic https://t.co/RObpWvOdaN">pic.twitter.com/RObpWvOdaN— Josh Eachus (@JoshEachus) https://twitter.com/JoshEachus/status/915370759295520768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2017
As always, you can stay up to date on tropical development in the WBRZ Hurricane Center, following @WBRZweather, and by downloading the WBRZ Weather app.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Southern Lab head football coach files lawsuit
-
Search warrant in LSU student's death says pledges were forced to drink
-
Mother seeks answers following homecoming dress mix-up
-
State warned day care where child died about its operation prior to...
-
Theater manager fired for giving employees degrading nicknames