Governor Edwards traveling to Israel to talk economics, cybersecurity

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will lead a delegation of state officials heading to Israel later this month on an economic development mission.

The 24-person delegation will include industry leaders in varied fields, including water management, logistics, higher education and cybersecurity. In addition to meeting with companies that have existing projects in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards and the delegation will meet with government and industry leaders to discuss opportunities for Louisiana and Israel to partner in these and other sectors.

While overseas, the delegation will also meet with cybersecurity experts in anticipation of the NGA’s national cybersecurity conference, to be held in Shreveport-Bossier City in May 2019.

The delegation will depart Louisiana on Oct. 26, and Gov. Edwards and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government leaders in Jerusalem on Oct. 28. Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will participate in a memorial ceremony at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Remembrance Center.