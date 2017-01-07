Governor Edwards to hold ceremony for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards signed an official proclamation designating Monday, Jan. 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Louisiana.

The day is a way of expressing gratitude for the dedicated service of law enforcement officers and their families around the state.

"We are immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by officers and their family members on a daily basis, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in order to protect our schools, workplaces, roadways and homes," Edwards said.

As a way of celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciated Day, Edwards will host an appreciation event at the Governor's Mansion. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Carl Dabadie are slated to participate.

In addition, the Governor's Mansion will be lit in blue to honor law enforcement.

Following remarks, Governor Edwards, First Lady Donna Edwards and participants will tie ribbons on the fence of the Governor's Mansion.

The pubic is invited to participate in the event. It will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Governor's Mansion.