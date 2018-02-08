Governor Edwards to discuss state infrastructure with President Trump

WASHINGTON - Governor John Bel Edwards has been invited to Washington, D.C. to discuss the state's infrastructure initiatives.

According to a release from the governor's office, Edwards will take part in a roundtable discussion with federal, state and local leaders to address infrastructure challenges in Louisiana. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson will also attend the meeting.

"I look forward to learning about the President’s proposal and finding innovative ways to improve our roads, bridges, and ports in order to help improve our economy and way of life in Louisiana," Edwards said in a release.

The meeting comes just weeks after the state announced a massive project to widen I-10 in the capital area, one of the most significant roadway developments in Louisiana's history. The expansion will add additional lanes on I-10 between the Mississippi River and the I-10/I-12 split east of downtown.

The governor is expected to return to the state sometime Monday.