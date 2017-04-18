Governor Edwards to deliver keynote address at LSU graduation ceremony in May

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver the keynote address at LSU's commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, the university announced Tuesday.



"We are pleased to welcome Gov. Edwards to campus to speak to our May graduates," LSU President F. King Alexander said. "Gov. Edwards has a long history of service to Louisiana, and we look forward to hearing the message he delivers to our graduates as they embark on the next stage of their lives."



The ceremony will be held in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with academic procession beginning at 7:45 a.m. The main ceremony will follow at 8 a.m.



During the ceremony, will receive their diplomas individually and degrees will be conferred for all students. There will be open admission to the main ceremony.



Diploma ceremonies will follow, at various locations across campus. A schedule of the diploma ceremonies can be found by clicking here.