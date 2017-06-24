Governor Edwards signs bill requiring warning signs for speed cameras

BATON ROUGE - Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will soon have to post signs notifying drivers about the monitoring.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill requiring the signs to be posted between 250 feet and 500 feet of the location of a speed camera. If the sign isn't posted, the local governing authority won't be able to use the images to ticket motorists.

The new law - sponsored by Sen. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat - will take effect Aug. 1.

Carter sponsored a similar bill last year that passed, requiring municipalities to post clear signs that indicate an intersection red light camera within 500 feet of each camera.