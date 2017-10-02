Governor Edwards order flags lowered after deadly shootings

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that flags will be lowered statewide following the violence that broke out in Louisiana and Nevada Sunday night.

More than 50 people more were killed and another 500 were hurt after a gunman opened fire at a music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night. In Louisiana, a Lafayette police officer was shot and killed while responding to reports of shots fired at a convenience store.

In a press release mailed out Monday morning, Edwards issued the following statement:

My heart is heavy this morning as we all woke up to terrible news both here in Louisiana and in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last night, a Lafayette police officer was fatally shot while on duty. Words are never enough to show gratitude to those who pay the ultimate price while carrying out their oath to protect and serve. We are forever grateful for this officer’s service to our community.

Louisianans have experienced the heartbreak of horrific, calculated violence in recent years and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones and those who sustained injuries during last night’s attack in Nevada. In the wake of evil and hardship, communities across our country come together and demonstrate the inherent goodness in people. Donna and I continue to pray for the family of the slain officer here in Louisiana and for the people of Las Vegas and offer our assistance to help in any way we can.

Gov. Edwards will issue an executive order lowering the Louisiana and American flags over all state public buildings effective Monday through Friday.