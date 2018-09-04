Governor Edwards gives update on state-wide preparations for Tropical Storm Gordon

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards says he's mobilizing hundreds more National Guardsmen in anticipation of Tropical Storm Gordon.

The governor says he's authorized an additional 250 guardsmen to help prepare the state. He says most emphasis is being placed in Southeast Louisiana primarily around the Mississippi border.

State offices are closed in several districts through Wednesday, including St. John, St. James and St. Helena Parishes. However no state offices or school districts are planned to close in the capital area at this time.

On Monday, Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana due to Gordon. Edwards said that 200 National Guard troops would be deployed across southeast Louisiana, along with 63 highwater vehicles, 39 boats, and four helicopters.