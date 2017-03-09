Governor Edwards, First Lady to host equal pay summit

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will host the Louisiana Equal Pay Summit.

The summit will be held in collaboration with the Governor's Office on Women's Policy.



According to officials, the summit is an expression of Governor Edwards' commitment to advancing equal pay for women and families in the state.



Edwards said that equal pay for equal work is the "right thing to do" and will also be a positive factor for state businesses and economies.



"With our state ranking the worst in the nation when it comes to pay disparity between male and female workers at 66 cents on the dollar, we know that closing this gap will bring increased economic prosperity to families, businesses and the state," he said.



Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards are set to speak at the summit. Additionally, there will be three panel discussions focused on the wage gap in Louisiana, the economic development case for passing equal pay legislation and a call to action for citizens who want to voice their support.



"When women bring home a paycheck that is only 66 percent of what their male counterparts earn, the entire family suffers," First Lady Donna Edwards said.



The summit will be held on Mar. 10 at 8:30 at the Shaw Center for the Arts in downtown Baton Rouge. WBRZ will livestream the event.