Governor Edwards declares state of emergency

BATON ROUGE, La - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a statewide state of emergency Wednesday morning, in response to Tropical Storm Cindy.

The proclamation came after several parishes declared a state of emergency. Numerous other parishes were expected to make a declaration as well, according to the proclamation from the Governor.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, the Governor said "all arms of the state's emergency preparedness and response apparatus are taking Tropical Storm Cindy seriously. We are calling on all Louisianans throughout the state to do so as well."

"Please do all you can to prepare for the worst while praying for the best," he added.

The Governor will speak at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The declaration takes effect June 21st, and will last until July 21st.