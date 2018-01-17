Governor Edwards declares state of emergency amid icy weather conditions

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency across Louisiana on Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.

Edwards says more than 1.5 million pounds of salt will be distributed throughout the state.

"The weather conditions are extremely dangerous, and while it may be tempting to venture outside, it is critical that everyone stay off the frozen highways and streets and heed all state and local warnings in order to be safe," said Gov. Edwards.

"Parts of all major interstates in Louisiana have closed because of the icy conditions and unfortunately, one life has already been claimed by this extreme weather. Our state Crisis Action Team and DOTD have been working around the clock responding to emergencies, salting roadways and providing resources to those who need assistance. Until the freezing temperatures lift, I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions, remember to check on people, pets and pipes, and stay warm and remain patient."

WBRZ will continue complete coverage of traffic, weather, outages, and other factors affected by the freezing temperatures.