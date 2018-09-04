76°
Governor Edwards declares state of emergency

Monday, September 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast.
  
Edwards announced at a news conference Monday evening that 200 National Guard troops will be deployed to southeastern Louisiana, where heavy rains and strong winds are anticipated Tuesday.

  
The storm's predicted track had shifted slightly east as of Monday evening, meaning Louisiana is currently just outside the area under the hurricane warning. Still, southeastern Louisiana is under a tropical storm warning and Edwards says residents need to be prepared for the storm to shift west.
  
Edwards says much of southeastern Louisiana could see 4 to 6 inches of rain and storm surges of 3 to 5 feet.
