65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor Edwards declares emergency for flood threat

1 hour 56 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, February 28 2019 Feb 28, 2019 February 28, 2019 8:20 PM February 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency because of the threat of flooding along the Mississippi River and elsewhere across the state.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards' office says the declaration announced Thursday allows the state's emergency preparedness office to help local agencies with flood response efforts.
  
In a statement, the Democratic governor cited the National Weather Service's flood warning for the entire length of the Mississippi River and noted more rain is in Louisiana's forecast.
  
Jim Waskom, the governor's emergency preparedness director, urged residets of any area prone to river flooding to "take action now to protect you and your home."
  
The state of emergency declaration lasts until March 27.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days