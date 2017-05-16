Governor Edwards says Confederate monuments bill unnecessarily divisive

Photo: WWL-TV

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says a proposal that would make it more difficult to remove Confederate monuments is impractical and unnecessarily divisive.



During a news conference Tuesday, the Democratic governor wouldn't say whether he would veto Republican Rep. Thomas Carmody's bill. But he called it "problematic" in its current form.

Governor Edwards didn't say he would veto or sign Confederate Monument bill, but says he has 'concerns.' #lalege @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/1qsTi9abWC — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) May 16, 2017



Edwards' comments came hours after the Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference to denounce the bill, which the House passed Monday and heads to the Senate. Black representatives had condemned the measure and walked off the floor following the vote.

Edwards says he never saw such division in his eight years as a legislator.



Carmody's bill would prohibit the removal of any monument on public property commemorating a historic military figure or event, unless voters agree in an election.