Governor Edwards calls for another special legislative session

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has called for another special session of the Louisiana legislature.

The special session will convene at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 18. It must adjourn by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27.

In the previous special session, the legislature passed a budget that would have left TOPS, higher education, children and family services, sheriffs and district attorneys unfunded, according to the governor's office. Two-thirds of the legislature, 32 members of the Senate, and 63 members of the House of Representatives voted to support a balanced plan to fund those issues. The Governor's office said that tax plan would reduce the tax burden on Louisiana residents by $550 million and cut more than $200 million in government spending.

"A clear majority in the legislature wants to put our state's budget challenges behind us," Governor Edwards said, "but were blocked in the last special session. We have one more opportunity to get this right for the people of Louisiana."

Previous special sessions have cost between $50,000 and $60,000 per day. The second special session of the year ended earlier this week.