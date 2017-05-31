Governor Edwards calling precautionary special session

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is calling a special legislative session to start next week, a precaution for the possibility he won't reach agreement with lawmakers on Louisiana's budget.



The special session will convene at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017, and it must adjourn by midnight on Monday, June 19, 2017. If the budget deals already have been reached, lawmakers could immediately adjourn.



"Given the significant disagreements on the state’s operating budget, I am issuing this call as a precautionary measure," Edwards said. "Should we come to an agreement on the operating and construction budgets, this special session will not be necessary.



Special session parameters will include debate over Louisiana's operating and construction budgets, but not taxes.



The Democratic governor has threatened to veto the operating budget if lawmakers pass the version crafted by House Republicans, which leaves $206 million unspent. House leaders say they're protecting against revenues coming up short. Edwards says that would force unnecessary cuts.



Meanwhile, a dispute between House Republicans and Democrats has stalled a construction financing bill.