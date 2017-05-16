Governor: Deal reached on criminal justice revamp

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced a compromise with prosecutors over a key set of bills he's pushing to decrease Louisiana's highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate and save millions each year.



The Democratic governor said Tuesday if the bills pass, he expects Louisiana's prison population could be reduced by 10 percent over the next decade thanks to expanded opportunities for probation and parole and shrunken sentences for some offenders.



The Senate is debating the measures Tuesday.



The estimated $262 million savings is 87 percent of what a criminal justice task force predicted if the bills had passed before district attorneys convinced lawmakers to exclude sex offenders and violent offenders from most changes.



Seventy percent of the savings would be re-invested in programs to decrease recidivism.