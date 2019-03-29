Governor calls St. George vote in October

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the proclamation calling for a vote on the City of St. George incorporation.

According to the proclamation, the petition is in compliance with state law and will appear on the Oct. 12 ballot.

Last month, Attorney General Jeff Landry said the registrar of voters affirmed and certified that more than 25 percent of voters signed a petition to incorporate St. George as its own city.

This petition comes after the movement fell short in 2015 of the necessary signatures to advance in 2015.

EBR Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has been vocal in her opposition to the separation of St. George. Senator Yvonne Colomb has also proposed a bill that would call for a parishwide vote on the separation, comparing the movement to "one member of a marriage deciding that they deserve all the good furniture but want to leave behind the loans."

As of now, the St. George vote will only be held in the unincorporated area.