Governor announces special session to address state's budget

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has called a special legislative session to address the more than $1 billion fiscal cliff facing Louisiana.



The 17-day special session will begin February 19 and must end no later than March 7.



According to a spokesperson from the governor's office, the call includes 17 items that have been discusses as part of his ongoing negotiations with legislative leadership over recent weeks.



"This special session will give us the opportunity to make reforms that we all know are needed in Louisiana to stabilize our budget and tax code making it more predictable and fair for Louisiana taxpayers," Gov. Edwards said.



$1.3 billion in revenue will expire on June 30, 2018. Gov. Edwards proposed replacing $994 million of that revenue to ensure higher education, including TOPS, health care, and other priorities are funded.



Special sessions have cost up to $60,000 a day.



More details regarding plans to avoid the fiscal cliff will be released at a later date.