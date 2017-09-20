Governor announces $10 million for Southern University infrastructure project

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced $10 million in funds dedicated for a project to alleviate severe erosion along the canals that run through Southern University Baton Rouge campus to the Mississippi River.

According to the governor's office, the erosion is impacting critical infrastructure and utilities on campus resulting in safety concerns and challenges to the day to day operation of the university.

The funds come after the governor's June tour of damages on campus caused by the erosion including a temporary bridge and a partially collapsed road.

The governor says $7.5 million of the $10 million investment is made up of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program dollars, administered through FEMA. The full $10 million investment includes partnership between the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the Board of Regents, Southern University and the city of Baton Rouge. DOTD will manage this project for Southern University.