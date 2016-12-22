Government to pick plans for displaced health law customers

WASHINGTON - The Obama administration is worried that insurers bailing out of the health care law's markets may prompt their customers to drop out, too.



So administration officials have come up with a strategy to steer affected consumers to plans from remaining insurance companies.



Insurers worry that policyholders could get an unwelcome surprise if their new government-recommended plan isn't what they're used to.



The backstop is outlined in an administration document circulating among insurers and state regulators. It also calls for reaching consumers with a constant stream of reminders as the health law's 2017 sign-up season goes into full swing.



A copy of the strategy was provided to The Associated Press.



The administration says consumers have the last word as far as accepting any "alternate" plan they're offered.