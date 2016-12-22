Latest Weather Blog
Government to pick plans for displaced health law customers
WASHINGTON - The Obama administration is worried that insurers bailing out of the health care law's markets may prompt their customers to drop out, too.
So administration officials have come up with a strategy to steer affected consumers to plans from remaining insurance companies.
Insurers worry that policyholders could get an unwelcome surprise if their new government-recommended plan isn't what they're used to.
The backstop is outlined in an administration document circulating among insurers and state regulators. It also calls for reaching consumers with a constant stream of reminders as the health law's 2017 sign-up season goes into full swing.
A copy of the strategy was provided to The Associated Press.
The administration says consumers have the last word as far as accepting any "alternate" plan they're offered.
