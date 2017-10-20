77°
Government Street to close for RxR repairs this weekend

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Government Street will be closed at the railroad tracks near downtown this weekend.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.  Crews are doing work on the tracks at the crossing.

Click HERE to monitor traffic conditions. 

