Government Street to close for RxR repairs this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Government Street will be closed at the railroad tracks near downtown this weekend.
The closure will be from 7 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Crews are doing work on the tracks at the crossing.
