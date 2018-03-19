73°
Government Street now open after early morning crash
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash on Government Street.
Injuries were reported, according to authorities.
All lanes were reported open after 8:30 a.m. Lanes in both directions were previously closed. Details about the crash are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
All lanes are open on Government Street (LA 73) in both directions at I-110. Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 19, 2018