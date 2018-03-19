73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Government Street now open after early morning crash

Monday, March 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash on Government Street.

Injuries were reported, according to authorities.

All lanes were reported open after 8:30 a.m. Lanes in both directions were previously closed. Details about the crash are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

