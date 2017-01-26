Government St. lane will close Saturday for sewer improvements

BATON ROUGE – Traffic officials say parts of Government Street will have one lane closed Saturday as crews work on sewer improvement construction.

The lane closure will go into effect Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 a.m. for the eastbound direction between S. 20th and S. 22nd streets. The closure will last until 8 p.m.

DOTD says no lane restrictions or detours are necessary.

“The City Parish of East Baton Rouge appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” DOTD said Thursday.