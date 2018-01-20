43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

2 hours 50 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, January 19 2018 Jan 19, 2018 January 19, 2018 11:03 PM January 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending.
 
In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline.
 
Democrats have tried to use the Friday night funding deadline to win concessions from Republicans, including an extension of an Obama-era program protecting some young immigrants from deportation. The program is set to expire in March. Republicans sought more time for talks, but Democrats refused.
 
The shutdown is only the fourth government closure in a quarter-century. It will only partially curb government operations. Uniformed service members, health inspectors, and law enforcement officers are set to work without pay.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days