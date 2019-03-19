Government employee arrested in Ascension, booked on theft charges

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish have arrested a government employee on theft charges.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crime Unit began an investigation on March 12 after Parish President Kenny Matassa turned over information discovered in an internal audit by the parish's finance department.

According to the sheriff's office, the documents showed 52-year-old Sheldon Sheppard used his parish government issued fuel card for his personal vehicle.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered that Sheppard used approximately $2,800 worth of fuel purchases dating back to August 2018.

He booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Monday and bonded out after paying $5,000.

Authorities say Sheppard has been with the parish's public works department for 11 years.