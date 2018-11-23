81°
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
WASHINGTON (AP) - A massive new federal report warns that extreme weather disasters, like California's wildfires and this year's hurricanes, are worsening in the United States.
The White House report quietly issued Friday also frequently contradicts President Donald Trump. The National Climate Assessment was written long before the California fires and the hurricanes. It warns of more, stronger and longer disasters triggered at least in part by global warming.
Report co-author Katharine Hayhoe says it shows the dangerous weather that scientists said will happen in the United States is already happening. The report is mandated by law. It also details how people's health and different parts of the economy are being hurt.
