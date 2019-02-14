Gov reveals plan to outfit every college with veteran center

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders have announced a plan to put a veteran center on every college campus in the state by fall 2019.

The Advocate reports the program announced Wednesday to help veterans navigate campus life will cost about $520,000 annually. State officials say federal grants are expected to cover about $320,000 of the LaVetCorps program costs, with the Department of Veterans Affairs expected to contribute about $200,000.

The newspaper says Louisiana gets more than $185 million annually from G.I. Bill funding. It says about 8,300 Louisiana college students are veterans and most are first-generation students.

Louisiana Community and Technical College System, LSU System, Southern University System, University of Louisiana System and Xavier University in New Orleans are expected to take part.