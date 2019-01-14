Gov. John Bel Edwards wins friendly wager with Pennsylvania Governor over Saints-Eagles game

BATON ROUGE- Two governors go to head to head but not over politics, they chose football instead.

Governor John Bel Edwards represented his state and his black and gold as he challenged Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in a friendly wager over Sunday's playoff game, Saints vs The Eagles.

Edwards tweeted Saturday morning that if the Saints win Wolf must send down some, "Pennsylvania Tastykakes" but if the Eagles win he'll send up some, "Louisiana King Cake." He closed with a reminder that the Saints have the upper hand because they are playing at home, "Good thing we’re #HomeInTheDome! WHODAT!"

I've got a friendly wager on Sunday's #NFLPlayoffs game with @GovernorTomWolf. If the @Saints win, he'll send me some Pennsylvania Tastykakes. If the @eagles win, I'll send him a delicious Louisiana King Cake.



Good thing we’re #HomeInTheDome! WHODAT! — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 12, 2019

Wolf tweeted back with a picture of him wearing a Eagles hat and holding a box of Tastykakes stating, "Looking forward to a sweet win. ?? #GoBirds #FlyEaglesFly."

The @Eagles play the @Saints tomorrow in the #PHIvsNO #NFLPlayoffs.



I bet @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards @Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets that the Birds would win. He's betting New Orleans' speciality king cakes.



Looking forward to a sweet win. ?? #GoBirds #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/riQfA8ULb2 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 12, 2019

After the Saints beat the Eagles with the final score of 20-14 Edwards took to twitter to celebrate his team and his prize.