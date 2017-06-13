Gov. John Bel Edwards set to announce LSP Superintendent

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards will announce a permanent Louisiana State Police Superintendent today at 11 a.m.

Citing wire reports and interviews, The Advocate newspaper, reported early Tuesday the governor would appoint interim superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves to the position full time.

Reeves' appointment makes him the official head of the State Police, a position he's been filling since Mike Edmonson abruptly retired in March amid criticism for his leadership.

Reeves is a 26-year veteran of State Police. A native of Baton Rouge, he received his degree from Louisiana Tech University. He began his career at the Louisiana State Police in 1990 as a trooper assigned to motorcycle patrols with Troop A in Baton Rouge. In 2008, he became the Troop Commander of Troop F before assuming the role of Command Inspector of Patrol Operations and Commander of Statewide Mobile Field Force Team in 2013.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz