Gov. John Bel Edwards releases second campaign ad

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jon Bel Edwards has released his second in a series of digital ads titled "Better Off: Budget Surplus."

According to a release from his campaign, the ad highlights Edwards' work to stabilize Louisiana’s budget, which was "running the largest deficit in history" when he took office in January 2016.

"Gov. Edwards worked on a bipartisan basis to reach a budget compromise that stabilized funding for our critical priorities while lowering the tax burden of the people of Louisiana," said campaign manager Richard Carbo. "We still have work to do, but Louisiana is better off under Gov. Edwards’ leadership."