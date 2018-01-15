Gov. Edwards to participate in MLK Day events

BATON ROUGE- In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Gov. John Bel Edwards will participate in multiple events.

Edwards will speak at the MLK Day celebration in New Orleans at 9 a.m. At 10, he will be at the Recreating the Environment Ability to Live evnt.

Edwards will attend the MLK Festival Day of Service in Baton Rouge at 1 p.m. The event will take place on Swan Avenue on the Southern University campus.