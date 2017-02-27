Gov. Edwards to give update on tornado, flood relief meeting with Trump administration

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards will hold press conference on Tuesday afternoon upon returning from his visit from Washington, D.C.

Edwards will provide an update on his meetings with officials from President Trump's administration as the state seeks an additional $2 billion in flood and tornado relief.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.