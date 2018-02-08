60°
Gov. Edwards set to discuss La. higher education fiscal cliff

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is talking about money and the impacts to college students at Louisiana colleges and universities.

The meeting today at the Governor's mansion, will discuss the fiscal cliff and resulting challenges facing the schools they represent.

Edwards will be meeting with student government presidents just a day after the TOPS Task Force had their discussion on the state of the scholarship.

Yesterday, the task force met to discuss possible changes to the scholarship program. The main change would be lowering the Basic Scholarship Award over $1,500. Following yesterday's discussion, the TOPS Task Force concluded they would send a list of ideas to a full legislation for consideration.

