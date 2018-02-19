70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Edwards says he's 'flexible' on tax plan

3 hours 16 minutes ago Monday, February 19 2018 Feb 19, 2018 February 19, 2018 6:03 PM February 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's governor spent little of his special session speech focused on the type of taxes he wants passed to close a $1 billion budget gap.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards told lawmakers Monday he's "flexible" about what taxes are used to replace temporary taxes that expire on July 1. He says his "number one goal" is enacting a permanent, stabilizing tax structure that ends Louisiana's cycles of budget woes.
  
Edwards has proposed raising or maintaining higher taxes on businesses and middle- and upper-income earners.
  
It's unclear if he can reach a deal with the Legislature, with some Republicans opposed to taxes entirely and others at odds with Democrats over tax types they'll support.
  
Some Republicans suggest partial renewal of the expiring 1 percent sales tax. Democrats are resistant to that idea.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days