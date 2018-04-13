Gov. Edwards, Restore Louisiana Task Force to give update on flood aid

BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Restore Louisiana Task Force are expected to deliver an update on the program's progress.

The meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the state capitol.

The task force will hear about Edwards' recent request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Edwards is asking for clarity on an issue that negatively affects Louisiana homeowners impacted by the August 2016 floods.

Along with clarifications on the benefits policy, the Office of Community Development will provide updates on all Restore Louisiana programs and discuss plans for the hundreds of millions allocated for Louisiana in recent legislation. These funds focus directly on federal infrastructure and watershed management.

They will also be asking the task force to vote on numerous programs and plans which include rental housing, watershed and mitigation plans, as well as a public service plan which would allocate $5 million for the creation of a program to assist sheriff's departments in the most impacted and distressed parishes.

This comes just months after the program's deadline brought in the final homeowner applications.