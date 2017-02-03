Gov. Edwards requests extension for Proof of Loss claims

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has requested an extension for Proof of Loss Claims for Louisiana policyholders impacted by the August 2016 flood.

The state previously requested and received an extension of Proof of Loss deadline through Feb. 9. An additional 90-day extension through May 10 was requested Thursday.

The request letter stated that the extensive damage from the flood has "prolonged the recovery process and inhibited all homeowners from complying with the existing timeline."

To read the full letter click here.