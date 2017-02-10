Gov. Edwards requests disaster declaration for 5 parishes following tornadoes

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a federal disaster declaration for five parishes following tornadoes that struck the area on Feb. 7.

Edwards requested the declaration to include assistance for Orleans, Ascension, Livingston, Jefferson and St. James Parishes. The requests are based on preliminary data from FEMA's damage assessment teams.

At least six tornadoes struck southeast Louisiana on Feb. 7. Edwards declared a state of emergency following the storm system. According to the National Weather Service New Orleans, the tornadoes brought strong winds, severe damage, multiple injuries and left thousands without power.

"These storms caused another setback for our citizens, but given the amount of devastation they are facing, their resources are limited and the federal government's assistance is needed to help them rebuild," Edwards said.

"Fortunately, there was no loss of life, but the lives of hundreds of families and individuals have been turned upside down because of these tornadoes. Homes and businesses were either severely damaged or destroyed. FEMA teams are on the ground assessing the damage, and I am thankful that they are approaching this disaster with great urgency."

Click here to read Gov. Edwards' federal disaster declaration.