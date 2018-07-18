Gov. Edwards pledges support for statewide traffic safety initiative

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined DOTD and law enforcement officials in signing a letter supporting the statewide Strategic Highway Safety Plan.

According to a release, the plan was designed to help reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

“We want all drivers to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and others safe on Louisiana highways and roads, and the evidence is clear that education is a major factor in preventing traffic accidents that can lead to serious injuries and deaths,” Edwards said. “Today, our state joins more than 40 states that have zero-based traffic safety efforts underway and there is proof that our Strategic Highway Safety Plan is working."

The plan, Destination Zero Deaths, is mirrored after the U.S. traffic safety vision of Toward Zero Deaths. The state's effort will focus on impaired driving, occupant protection, crashes involving young drivers, infrastructure and operations, and distracted driving.

“Our top priority at the Department of Transportation and Development is the safety of all motorists traveling on our roadways," said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. "With the support of Governor Edwards and our partners on the federal, state and local levels, we can continue to work towards eliminating traffic-related deaths and injuries."

For more information on Destination Zero Deaths, click here.