Gov. Edwards hand delivers request to FEMA administrator

WASHINGTON – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards met with federal emergency officials Friday to discuss ongoing flood and tornado recovery relief efforts.

Friday morning, Edwards hand delivered a letter to acting FEMA administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr. The letter asks Fenton to consider public assistance grand funding for Ascension, Livingston, Jefferson, Orleans and St. James parishes after tornados struck southeast Louisiana.

Read the full letter by clicking here.

On Sunday, Edwards will meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to discuss the impact of Medicaid Expansion in the state. More than 402,000 working poor in Louisiana have received coverage and the state has saved nearly $200 million.

On Monday, Edwards will meet with President Trump and other governors. He will then meet with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and new Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney to discuss Louisiana's unmet needs from the floods of 2016. The state is requesting an additional $2 billion in assistance.