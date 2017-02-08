70°
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency following severe weather and tornadoes

10 hours 6 minutes 51 seconds ago February 07, 2017 Feb 7, 2017 Tuesday, February 07 2017 February 07, 2017 2:56 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the state following the destruction of severe storms and tornadoes that impacted much of southeast Louisiana.

Parishes that were impacted include Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa.

"I am heartbroken to once again see Louisiana families suffering in the wake of devastating tornadoes today," said Gov. Edwards. "We are working tirelessly to ensure that every citizen affected by this storm receives the resources they need as quickly as possible."

The severe weather brought at least six tornadoes to the area.

Click here to read the governor’s full emergency proclamation.

