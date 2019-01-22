Gov. Edwards announces re-election run in campaign video

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has released a video announcing his plan to run for re-election.

Edwards posted the video Tuesday morning. According to a news release, in the video Edwards reminds residents "how far Louisiana has come under his leadership, from record budget deficits and a weak economy to budget surpluses and the largest economic development projects and largest GDP in Louisiana history."

“We are truly better off than we were three years ago. And we’re working hard to make it even better," said Edwards in the video. "That’s why I am formally announcing my campaign for re-election. Serving as your Governor has been one of the greatest honors of my life and, with your support, I look forward to four more years of even greater prosperity and opportunities."